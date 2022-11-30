Australia home prices fall for seventh month in Nov, albeit at a slower pace - CoreLogic

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australian home prices fell for a seventh straight month in November, a drag on household wealth that may curb consumer confidence and consumption over the months ahead, although the pace of declines has started to moderate.

The fall was led by Sydney where prices slid 1.3% in the month to be down 10.6% on the year, while Melbourne dropped 0.8% on the month and 7.0% on a year earlier.

"Potentially we are seeing the initial uncertainty around buying in a higher interest rate environment wearing off, while persistently low advertised stock levels have likely contributed to this trend towards smaller value falls," said CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless.

"However, it's fair to say housing risk remains skewed to the downside while interest rates are still rising and household balance sheets become more thinly stretched."

Next year will be a particular test of serviceability and the stability in the housing market as record-low fixed rate loans start to expire, Lawless noted.

Data on Monday showed Australian retail sales suffered their first fall of 2022 in October as rising prices and higher interest rates finally seemed to have an impact on spending.

