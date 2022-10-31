Australia home prices drop for sixth month in Oct - CoreLogic

SYDNEY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian home prices fell for a sixth straight month in October with losses spreading to every city and region, a drag on household wealth that could curb confidence and consumption over time.

Figures from property consultant CoreLogic out on Tuesday showed prices nationally fell 1.2% in October from September, when values dropped 1.4%.

Prices were down 0.9% on a year earlier, a world away from the growth peak of 21% seen late in 2021.

The fall was led by Sydney where prices slid 1.3% in the month to be down 8.6% on the year, while Melbourne dropped 0.8% on the month and 5.6% on a year earlier.

Prices across the combined capital cities fell 1.1% in the month, while the regions lost 1.4% to end a long streak of gains amid a pandemic-driven shift to the countryside.

"With Australian borrowers facing the double whammy of further interest rate hikes along with persistently high and rising inflation, there is a genuine risk we could see the rate of decline re-accelerate as interest rates rise further and household balance sheets become more thinly stretched," said CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has lifted rates by 250 basis points to a nine-year high of 2.60%, and investors are wagering on a further rise to 2.85% when the bank's board meets on Tuesday. AU/INT

Markets imply rates could rise as far as 4.00% by the middle of next year given inflation continued to surprise on the high side. 0#RBAWATCH

Government data showed the slide in house prices combined with losses in pension funds shaved A$484 billion ($310.58 billion) from household wealth in the three months to June, and an even larger decline is likely in the September quarter.

($1 = 1.5584 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

