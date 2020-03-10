Australia high court dismisses BHP appeal against tax office backpayment order

SYDNEY, March 11 (Reuters) - An Australian court dismissed on Wednesday an appeal by BHP Group BHP.AX, BHPB.L against a ruling by the Australian Taxation Office over $87 million in payments the government said were owed by the top global miner's marketing arm.

The dispute was over whether BHP should have paid so-called "top up tax" in Australia on the profits its Singapore marketing hub made from selling coal from the Mt Arthur mine in Australia, which is owned by the UK side of BHP's dual-listed structure, BHP Group Plc.

"Appeal dismissed with costs," Chief Justice Susan Kiefel told the high court.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((byron.kaye@thomsonreuters.com; +612 9321 8164; @byronkaye;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.