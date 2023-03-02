Australia has assured US its technology is safe in submarine deal -envoy

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Australia has assured Washington that U.S. technology will be safe under a plan to supply it with nuclear power submarines in a tripartite deal also including Britain, Canberra's ambassador to the United States said on Thursday.

Speaking to a U.S. think tank, Arthur Sinodinos also said that when details of the so-called AUKUS submarine deal are announced in mid-March, people would see there had been a "genuine trilateral solution."

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Kirsty Needham and Michale Martina; Editing by Chris Reese)

