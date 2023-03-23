Australia grants Qantas, Emirates interim nod to coordinate on transport operations

March 23 (Reuters) - The Australian competition regulator said on Thursday it has granted Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX and Emirates to continue coordinating their passenger and cargo transport operations, while it assesses their application for authorisation.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

