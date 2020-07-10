Australia Grants Provisional Approval For Gilead's Remdesivir To Treat COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Australia has granted provisional approval to Gilead Sciences Inc.'s (GILD) remdesivir as the first treatment option for COVID-19. The provisional approval is for use in adults and adolescent patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms who have been hospitalised, the Therapeutic Goods Administration said in a statement on Friday.

Remdesivir is the most promising treatment option so far to reduce hospitalisation time for those suffering from severe coronavirus infections. Remdesivir offers the potential to reduce the strain on Australia's health care system.

The Australian regulator said that Remdesivir will not be available to Australians unless they are severely unwell, requiring oxygen or high level support to breathe, and in hospital care.

The regulator noted that the product has not been shown to prevent coronavirus infection or relieve milder cases of infection.

Last week, the European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for Veklury or remdesivir as a treatment for SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.