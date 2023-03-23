Oil

Australia grants interim nod to Qantas-Emirates transport alliance

Credit: REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

March 23, 2023 — 01:42 am EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Updates with details

March 23 (Reuters) - The Australian competition regulator said on Thursday it gave an interim permit for Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX and Emirates to continue their passenger and cargo transport alliance, while it assessed their application for final authorisation.

Qantas and Emirates' existing five-year authorisation is due to expire at the end of March. The parties are seeking another five-year extension to the alliance, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in a statement.

Under the current authorisation, Qantas and Emirates coordinate their operations across their networks, covering routes between Australia and the United Kingdom or Europe, New Zealand, Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

"The ACCC may review the interim authorisation at any time and its interim authorisation decision should not be taken to be indicative of whether or not final authorisation will be granted," the regulator's Commissioner Anna Brakey said.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Eileen Soreng)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilCommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.