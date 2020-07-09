Australia govt to sell new 2025, 2051 bonds this month

SYDNEY, July 10 (Reuters) - The Australian government plans to sell two new bond lines by syndication this month as it raises record amounts of debt to fund stimulus programs amid the country's first recession in three decades.

The Australian Office of Financial Management, which manages the government's debt, on Friday said it would sell a new Nov. 21, 2025 bond line in the week starting July 13.

A new June 21, 2051 bond line would be sold through syndication in the week starting July 27.

Its debt offering has drawn strong demand in recent months, including a record A$19 billion ($13.20 billion) of new 2030 bonds at a syndicated deal in May. The offer drew a massive A$53.5 billion in bids, much of it from offshore investors.

($1 = 1.4397 Australian dollars)

