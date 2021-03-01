Australia govt spending adds 0.3 percentage pts to GDP in Q4

Contributor
Wayne Cole Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Australian government spending rose solidly again in the December quarter, adding 0.3 percentage points to gross domestic product (GDP).

SYDNEY, March 2 (Reuters) - Australian government spending rose solidly again in the December quarter, adding 0.3 percentage points to gross domestic product (GDP).

Spending on operational items increased 0.8% in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter to an inflation-adjusted A$104.62 billion ($81.30 billion), the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday.

Investment in fixed assets by the government and public enterprises rose 2.5% to A$26.22 billion.

The ABS said the 1.1% increase in total public sector demand was expected to contribute 0.3 percentage points to real GDP, data for which are due on Wednesday.

Public spending accounts usually for around 24% of GDP. Analysts forecast GDP rebounded by around 2.5% in the fourth quarter, on top of a surprisingly strong 3.3% jump the previous quarter.

($1 = 1.2868 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters