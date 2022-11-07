Australia govt sells A$14 bln of new 2034 Treasury bond

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

November 07, 2022 — 11:13 pm EST

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Australian government on Tuesday sold A$14 billion ($9.1 billion) of a new 2034 Treasury bond by a syndication that drew A$42.4 billion of bids.

The Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) which handles the government's debt, said the 3.75% May 21, 2034 Treasury Bond was priced at a yield to maturity of 4.145%.

Initial price guidance had been for a spread of 6 to 9 basis points to the implied bid yield for the primary 10-year Treasury Bond futures contract.

Joint-lead managers for the issue were Australia and New Zealand Banking Group; J.P. Morgan Securities Australia Limited; UBS AG, Australia Branch; and Westpac Banking Corporation.

($1 = 1.5451 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter