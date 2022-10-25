Australia govt plans to sell A$95 bln T-bonds in 2022/23

SYDNEY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Australian government plans to sell A$95 billion ($60.6 billion) of Treasury bonds in the year to June 2023, the Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) said on Wednesday.

Following the government's Budget on Tuesday, the AOFM noted it had already sold A$23.6 billion of bonds for the current 2022/23 year. It also planned to issue A$2-2.5 billion in Treasury indexed bonds, of which A$550 million had been completed.

The AOFM said it plans to launch a new May 2034 Treasury Bond by syndication this calendar year.

($1 = 1.5667 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.