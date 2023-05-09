News & Insights

Australia govt plans to sell A$75 bln T-bonds in 2023-24

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

May 09, 2023 — 07:04 pm EDT

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters) - The Australian government plans to sell around A$75 billion ($51 billion) of Treasury bonds in the year to June 2024, the Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) said on Wednesday.

Following the government's budget on Tuesday, the AOFM said the issuance of Treasury bonds will be around A$80 billion for the current 2022/23 year. It also planned to issue Treasury indexed bonds of about A$2.2 billion.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.