Australia govt plans to sell A$75 bln T-bonds in 2023-24

SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters) - The Australian government plans to sell around A$75 billion ($51 billion) of Treasury bonds in the year to June 2024, the Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) said on Wednesday.

Following the government's budget on Tuesday, the AOFM said the issuance of Treasury bonds will be around A$80 billion for the current 2022/23 year. It also planned to issue Treasury indexed bonds of about A$2.2 billion.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

