Australia govt gets bumper bids for A$14 bln 2034 bond sale

April 19, 2023 — 12:05 am EDT

SYDNEY, April 19 (Reuters) - The Australian government on Tuesday sold A$14 billion ($9.42 billion) of a new 2034 Treasury bond by a syndication that drew an outsized A$61 billion worth of bids.

The Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) which handles the government's debt, said the 3.50% Dec 21, 2034 Treasury Bond was priced at a yield to maturity of 3.635%.

Initial price guidance had been for a spread of 8.5 to 11.5 basis points to the implied bid yield for the primary 10-year Treasury Bond futures contract.

The last issue of a 2034 bond in November drew A$42.4 billion of bids for the A$14 billion sale.

Joint-lead managers for the issue were Australia and New Zealand Banking Group; Commonwealth Bank of Australia; National Australia Bank and Deutsche Bank.

($1 = 1.4865 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

