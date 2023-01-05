Australia govt cuts 2022/23 bond sale plans by A$10 bln

SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Australian government plans to borrow A$10 billion ($6.8 billion) less than expected just a few months ago in the year to June 2023 as the budget benefits from higher tax receipts and lower spending.

The Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) on Friday said that due to the timing of some cash transfers it now intended to sell around A$85 billion in bonds in 2022/23.

That was down from A$95 billion planned after the annual budget in October. The AOFM has already completed A$45.6 billion of the funding requirement.

Treasury bond tenders will resume in the week of Jan. 30 and the AOFM plans to sell a new December 2034 bond line by syndication in the last quarter of 2022/23.

($1 = 1.4791 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom Hogue)

