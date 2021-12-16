Australia govt cuts 2021/22 bond issuance plans

SYDNEY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Australian government has cut its bond issuance plan to A$105 billion ($75.40 billion) for the 2021/22 fiscal year as faster economic growth drives higher revenues and a lower budget deficit.

The Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) said on Friday sales of Treasury bonds for the year to end June 2022 would be down from the original target of A$130 billion set back in May.

The agency said it had already sold A$44.3 billion of bonds and would outline its remaining auction plans, including any new maturities, on Jan. 7.

Issuance of Treasury Indexed Bonds in 2021/22 would be around A$5.0-5.5 billion, up from an original A$2-2.5 billion.

The government on Thursday lowered its forecast budget deficit for 2021/22 to A$99.2 billion, from an initial projection of A$106.6 billion.

($1 = 1.3926 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by David Gregorio)

