Australia govt appoints Michele Bullock as next central bank governor

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

July 13, 2023 — 07:45 pm EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - Australia on Friday appointed Michele Bullock as the next central bank governor, replacing Philip Lowe.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Lowe's current seven-year term is due to finish on Sept. 17, and will now mark the end of his 43-year career at the bank.

