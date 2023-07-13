Australia govt appoints Michele Bullock as next central bank governor

SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - Australia on Friday appointed Michele Bullock as the next central bank governor, replacing Philip Lowe.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Lowe's current seven-year term is due to finish on Sept. 17, and will now mark the end of his 43-year career at the bank.

