News & Insights

Australia government will not reappoint Lowe as RBA governor -ABC

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN BARRETT

July 13, 2023 — 05:18 pm EDT

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - The Australian government will not reappoint Philip Lowe as governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), the Australian Broadcasting Corp said in a report on Friday.

The federal Cabinet is expected to meet on Friday to decide on his replacement, with an announcement from Treasurer Jim Chalmers to follow, the report said, without citing sources.

Lowe's seven-year term expires on Sept. 17.

Australia treasurer's office and the RBA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.