Australia government will not reappoint Lowe as RBA governor -ABC

SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - The Australian government will not reappoint Philip Lowe as governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), the Australian Broadcasting Corp said in a report on Friday.

The federal Cabinet is expected to meet on Friday to decide on his replacement, with an announcement from Treasurer Jim Chalmers to follow, the report said, without citing sources.

Lowe's seven-year term expires on Sept. 17.

Australia treasurer's office and the RBA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.

