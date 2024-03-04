Australia government spending rises in Q4, adds to growth

SYDNEY, March 5 (Reuters) - Australian government spending edged up 0.4% in the December quarter to make a welcome contribution to economic growth in the quarter, data showed on Tuesday, helping offset a steep drag from inventories.

Spending on operational items rose 0.6% in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter to an inflation-adjusted A$134.0 billion ($87.19 billion), the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported.

Total investment in fixed assets by the government and public enterprises fell 0.2% to A$33.8 billion. In all, the ABS estimated total public demand added 0.1 percentage points to December-quarter gross domestic product (GDP).

($1 = 1.5368 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole. Editing by Sam Holmes.)

