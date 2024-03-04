News & Insights

Australia government spending rises in Q4, adds to growth

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

March 04, 2024 — 07:50 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

SYDNEY, March 5 (Reuters) - Australian government spending edged up 0.4% in the December quarter to make a welcome contribution to economic growth in the quarter, data showed on Tuesday, helping offset a steep drag from inventories.

Spending on operational items rose 0.6% in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter to an inflation-adjusted A$134.0 billion ($87.19 billion), the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported.

Total investment in fixed assets by the government and public enterprises fell 0.2% to A$33.8 billion. In all, the ABS estimated total public demand added 0.1 percentage points to December-quarter gross domestic product (GDP).

($1 = 1.5368 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole. Editing by Sam Holmes.)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.