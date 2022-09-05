Australia government spending makes minor contribution to Q2 GDP

SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian government spending edged up 0.5% in the June quarter as consumption paused after a very strong first quarter, making a minor contribution to economic growth.

Spending on operational items fell 0.8% in the second quarter from the previous quarter to an inflation-adjusted A$118.00 billion ($80.55 billion), the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday.

Total investment in fixed assets by the government and public enterprises jumped 5.9% to A$29.7 billion.

In all, the ABS estimated total public demand added 0.1 percentage points to June-quarter gross domestic product (GDP).

($1 = 1.4650 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)

