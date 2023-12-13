Australia government cuts borrowing requirement as revenues swell

SYDNEY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Australian government plans to borrow less than first indicated in the 2023/24 financial year, its debt arm said on Thursday, as surging tax revenues fatten the budget bottom line.

The Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) said it planned to sell around A$50 billion ($33.30 billion) of Treasury bonds in the year to end-June 2024, of which A$23.6 billion had already been completed.

Issuance of Treasury Indexed Bonds was seen at A$2 billion to A$4 billion, with A$1.15 billion already completed.

Back in May, the AOFM had indicated it would need to borrow around A$75 billion in 2023/24. The Labor government on Wednesday announced its budget would almost be in balance this year thanks to surging tax revenues.

The AOFM said it would remain active in the Treasury Note market, keeping at least A$25 billion on issue at all times. Further details on issuance plans for the second half of 2023/24 will be provided on Jan. 5.

($1 = 1.5017 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

