News & Insights

Australia goods trade surplus surges to A$11.4 bln in November

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

January 10, 2024 — 07:30 pm EST

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australia's surplus on trade goods surged to an eight-month high in November as coal exports picked up and imports of cars slid after a run of strong months, data showed on Thursday.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the balance on goods jumped to A$11.4 billion ($7.64 billion), from A$7.7 billion in October, far above market forecasts of A$7.5 billion.

Exports rose 1.7% thanks largely to gains in coal and iron ore. Imports dived 7.9% as automobiles sank by almost A$1 billion and oil prices eased.

The statistics bureau has ceased reporting monthly data for service exports and imports, which will now be issued quarterly.

($1 = 1.4916 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.