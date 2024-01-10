Australia goods trade surplus surges to A$11.4 bln in November

SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australia's surplus on trade goods surged to an eight-month high in November as coal exports picked up and imports of cars slid after a run of strong months, data showed on Thursday.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the balance on goods jumped to A$11.4 billion ($7.64 billion), from A$7.7 billion in October, far above market forecasts of A$7.5 billion.

Exports rose 1.7% thanks largely to gains in coal and iron ore. Imports dived 7.9% as automobiles sank by almost A$1 billion and oil prices eased.

The statistics bureau has ceased reporting monthly data for service exports and imports, which will now be issued quarterly.

($1 = 1.4916 Australian dollars)

