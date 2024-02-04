News & Insights

Australia goods trade surplus narrows to A$10.9 bln in Dec

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN BARRETT

February 04, 2024 — 07:30 pm EST

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australia's surplus on trade goods narrowed slightly in December as imports rebounded from a sharp slide the previous month, while exports of gold and liquefied natural gas saw strong demand.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the balance on goods dipped to A$10.9 billion, from A$11.8 billion in November, matching market forecasts of A$11.0 billion.

Exports rose 1.8% as a rise in non-monetary gold and LNG helped offset a pullback in coal shipments. Imports rebounded 4.8%, led by parts for transport equipment and motor vehicles.

The statistics bureau has ceased reporting monthly data for service exports and imports, which will now be issued quarterly.

