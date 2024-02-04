Australia goods trade surplus narrows to A$10.9 bln in Dec

SYDNEY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australia's surplus on trade goods narrowed slightly in December as imports rebounded from a sharp slide the previous month, while exports of gold and liquefied natural gas saw strong demand.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the balance on goods dipped to A$10.9 billion, from A$11.8 billion in November, matching market forecasts of A$11.0 billion.

Exports rose 1.8% as a rise in non-monetary gold and LNG helped offset a pullback in coal shipments. Imports rebounded 4.8%, led by parts for transport equipment and motor vehicles.

The statistics bureau has ceased reporting monthly data for service exports and imports, which will now be issued quarterly.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.