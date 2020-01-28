Australia gold project sale delayed as buyer quarantined over coronavirus

The sale of a small gold project in Australia has been delayed after a member of the Hong Kong-based buyer's family showed symptoms of coronavirus, leading to the whole family being quarantined, the vendor said on Wednesday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.