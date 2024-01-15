Australia given advance notice that Nauru would sever Taiwan ties

SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australia was given advance notice of Nauru's decision to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan and recognise China, Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy said on Tuesday.

"This was a decision by the sovereign government of Nauru and we respect their decision," he said at a news conference. (Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

