Australia, Germany earmark funds for green hydrogen projects

January 27, 2023 — 03:50 am EST

Written by Jaskiran Singh for Reuters ->

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Australia and Germany have earmarked A$50 million ($35.5 million) and 50 million euros ($54.4 million), respectively, towards a joint initiative to establish a green hydrogen supply chain, Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said on Friday. ($1 = A$1.4077) ($1 = 0.9186 euros)

