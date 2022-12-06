Australia fines Uber $14m for misleading advertisements about fares and cancellation fees

SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - An Australian court fined Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N A$21 million ($14 million) on Wednesday for threatening cancellation fees it never charged and overstating fare estimates on some rides, lower than a regulator wanted but a setback for the company.

The Australian arm of the U.S. ride-sharing app maker broke consumer law by misleading customers with warnings they would be charged for cancelling some rides from 2017 to 2021, and by using an inaccurate software algorithm to estimate fares for a taxi service it offered until August 2020, the federal court ruled.

($1 = 1.4945 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((byron.kaye@thomsonreuters.com; +612 9171 7541; @byronkaye;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.