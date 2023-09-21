Australia fines lender NAB $1.4 mln for overcharging customers

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Australian Federal Court has fined the country's second-biggest lender National Australia Bank NAB.AX a penalty of A$2.1 million ($1.35 million) for wrongfully overcharging customers on periodic payment fees, the securities regulator said on Friday.

($1 = 1.5588 Australian dollars)

