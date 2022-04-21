Markets
Australia fines Expedia Group's Trivago $33 mln on false hotel rates

An Australian federal court has ordered U.S.-based online travel firm Expedia Group's unit Trivago to pay a A$44.7 million ($32.91 million) penalty for misleading consumers over hotel room rates, the country's competition regulator said.

The penalty is Australia's fourth-largest payout for breaching consumer law, Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said on Friday.

($1 = 1.3581 Australian dollars)

