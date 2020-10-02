Australia fines ANZ $7.2 mln for billing clients for transfers between accounts

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Friday a Federal Court had fined Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd ANZ.AX A$10 million ($7.2 million) for charging customers fees to transfer money between their accounts for more than a decade.

The penalty was levied after the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) filed a suit against the country's fourth-largest bank in July last year.

($1 = 1.3976 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

