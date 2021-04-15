US Markets
Australia finds Google misled customers over data collection - regulator

Shashwat Awasthi
Australia's federal court found Alphabet Inc's Google misled consumers about personal location data collected through Android mobile devices, the country's competition regulator said on Friday.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the court found Google wrongly claimed it only collected information from the location history setting on users' devices between January 2017 and December 2018. (https://bit.ly/3ge5RjX)

