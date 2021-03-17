Australia Feb jobs beat forecasts, unemployment drops

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, March 18 (Reuters) - Australian employment surpassed all expectations to jump for a fifth consecutive month in February while the jobless rate fell by far more than expected, in yet another sign the country's economy was moving in the right direction.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed employment rose a net 88,700 in February, on top of a roughly 29,000 gain in January. Analysts had forecast a 30,000 increase.

The jobless rate dropped to 5.8%, from 6.4%, far better than market forecasts of 6.3% and down from a peak of 7.5% in July.

The stellar figures sent the Australian dollar AUD=D3 to a two-week high of $0.7835. Three-year bond futures YTTc1 fell 2 ticks to 99.725, implying a yield of 0.275%.

The monthly labour force series has become extremely important for traders as the country's central bank has pledged to keep rates at a record low of 0.1% until the labour market is tight enough to generate inflation.

Thursday's data showed employment has now risen above 13 million people, 4,000 people higher than in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to pull down shutters.

All of the gains in February were driven by full-time employment with women accounting for more than three-quarters of the increase, the figures showed.

Hours worked increased across all of the states and territories, except for Western Australia, which went into a short coronavirus lockdown in the first week of February.

"The surge in employment in February is consistent with our view that the Australian labour market is tightening much faster than most expect," said Ben Udy, economist at Capital Economics.

"Indeed, we expect employment to continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace than in February, which will lower the unemployment rate even further in the months ahead."

