News & Insights

Australia expects lower revenue upgrade in budget due to falling commodity prices

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

March 13, 2024 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by Alasdair Pal for Reuters ->

By Alasdair Pal

SYDNEY, March 13 (Reuters) - Australia will report a smaller revenue upgrade in its federal budget for the year ended June 30 than it posted the prior year due to falling commodity prices and a softening labour market, the country's Treasurer will say on Thursday.

Booming commodity prices saw major exporter Australia report a revenue upgrade of more than A$100 billion ($66.12 billion) in 2022-2023, a feat that is unlikely to be repeated for 2023-2024 in tandem with its budget announcement in May, according to Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

"The revenue upgrades will be smaller," Chalmers will say in a speech on Thursday, according to an advance copy seen by Reuters.

"In each of our first two budgets we benefited from more than A$100 billion in revenue upgrades. This year, we won’t see anything like that.

"In fact we are even looking at much less than the A$69 billion we booked in the latest mid-year budget update."

Key to the smaller upgrades are commodity prices, Chalmers will say, with iron ore spot prices down almost 10% in the last week alone due to concerns about the demand for steel in China.

The price of thermal coal, another key Australian export, is down by a third in the last year, he will add.

Australia's jobless rate hit a two-year high in January, meaning revenue upgrades from increased employment were unlikely, though Chalmers will say the employment rate was a head of Treasury forecasts.

"We welcome this, but we don't expect to get such upside forecast surprises this time around," he will say.

($1 = 1.5124 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.