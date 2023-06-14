Australia expects 'favourable decision' from China on barley tariffs

SYDNEY, June 15 (Reuters) - Australia is expecting a positive decision over the next two weeks from China to fully settle a dispute over barley tariffs, Trade Minister Don Farrell said on Thursday.

"We are expecting in the next couple of weeks a favourable decision on the tariffs that has prevented Australian barley going into China," Farrell told ABC Radio.

Australia in April said it would suspend a case at the World Trade Organization over China's anti-dumping duties on barley, while China said it would hasten a review into the tariffs.

As diplomatic tensions ease between the two countries, Australia has been urging Beijing to lift trade curbs. Farrell said China, Australia's biggest trading partner, has removed the ban on citrus and stone fruits imports.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney;)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.