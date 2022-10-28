Australia energy minister says can't rule out price caps

SYDNEY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Energy Minister Chris Bowen said on Friday the country could not rule out price caps on energy bills.

"We agree everything needs to be on the table," Bowen told reporters following a meeting of federal and state energy ministers in Melbourne.

"We've committed to consider all options on stronger action, on stronger regulation."

