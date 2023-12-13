Australia employment surges in Nov, jobless rate hit 1-1/2 year high

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australia employment far outpaced expectations for a second straight month in November as firms added to full-time staff, yet the jobless rate still rose to a 1-1/2 year high as more people went looking for work.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed net employment jumped 61,500 in November from October, when they rose a revised 42,700. Market forecasts had been for an increase of around 11,000.

The jobless rate still rose to 3.9%, from an upwardly revised 3.8%, the highest reading since May last year. The participation rate climbed to a record high of 67.2%.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 extended gains to be up 0.6% to $0.6705, the highest since early August, but three-year bond futures YTTc1 are still up 22 ticks to 96.28 thanks to easing expectations for global central banks next year.

Record inflows of migrants and students have boosted the supply of labour to meet demand, so while employment was a rousing 3.2% for the year to Nov, but the labour force grew by 3.6%.

This expansion of supply means the labour market is not the main driver of inflation and with the Federal Reserve sigalling rate cuts in the year ahead, futures are still pricing in that the Reserve Bank of Australia is now done tightening. 0#RBAWATCH

The RBA last week kept interest rates unchanged at a 12-year high of 4.35% and left the door open to another move. It has jacked up interest rates by a whopping 425 basis points in the most aggressive tightening campaign in the bank's history to tame inflation.

The breakdown showed full-time employment rose by 57,000 in November.

Nonetheless, the data added to early signs of loosening in the market, with the ABS noting a slowdown in hours worked.

"The slowing in hours means that overall growth rates in employment and hours worked are now similar over the past 18 months," said Bjorn Jarvis, ABS head of labour statistics.

"The narrowing gap between these two growth rates suggests that the labour market is now less tight than it has been."

Vacancies have also been ticking lower as positions get filled. Job ads on Australia's largest employment site SEEK, fell 4.3% in November, although they're still over 13% higher than a year ago, suggesting the demand for workers is still strong.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.