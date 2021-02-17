Australia employment rises in Jan, jobless rate eases

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian employment rose for a fourth straight month in January and the jobless rate fell by more than expected, an encouraging sign for the economic outlook after authorities were able to largely curb coronavirus outbreaks.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed employment rose a net 29,100 in January, on top of a 50,000 gain in December.

The jobless rate dropped to 6.4%, from 6.6%, better than market forecasts of 6.5% and down from a peak of 7.5% in July.

Employment has now rebounded 813,000 since May, leaving it 59,000 short of the level seen in March before much of the economy was shut down.

The gain in jobs in January contrasted with a 4.9% decline in seasonally adjusted hours worked as "more people than usual" took annual leave over the summer, said Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the ABS.

"This fall in hours worked is different to the falls across April and May 2020, which resulted from the restrictions in the labour market, rather than people taking leave," Jarvis added.

"However, the number of employed people who worked zero hours in early January in the capital cities also reflects some ongoing effects of recent lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne."

While Australia has largely controlled the coronavirus pandemic, small outbreaks have occurred in the country's biggest cities from quarantine hotels, resulting in short lockdowns.

Thursday's outcome will be welcomed by the country's central bank, which has declared lowering unemployment a "national priority", promising to keep policy accommodative for as long as is needed to boost jobs, growth and inflation.

Among its monetary stimulus measures, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has slashed interest rates to near zero and launched a A$200 billion ($78 billion) bond-buying program.

That together with a A$300 billion fiscal stimulus plan has borne fruit, prompting the RBA to upgrade Australia's economic outlook earlier this month.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)

((swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8166; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/swatisays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.