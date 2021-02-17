Australia employment rises again in January, jobless rate eases

Australian employment rose for a fourth straight month in January and the jobless rate fell by more than expected, an encouraging sign for the economic outlook after authorities were able to largely curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed employment rose a net 29,100 in January, on top of a 50,000 gain in December.

The jobless rate dropped to 6.4%, from 6.6%, better than market forecasts of 6.5% and down from a peak of 7.5% in July.

