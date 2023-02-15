Australia employment falls for second month, jobless at 8-mth high

February 15, 2023 — 07:42 pm EST

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australia employment surprised in January by falling for a second straight month while the jobless rate jumped to its highest since last May, a soft result that could lessen pressure for further aggressive interest rate hikes.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed net employment fell 11,500 in January from December, when they dropped a revised 19,900. Market forecasts had been for a rise of 20,000 in January.

The jobless rate climbed to 3.7%, when analysts had looked for it to hold at 3.5%, and hours worked fell by a sharp 2.1% as more workers than usual took annual leave in January.

