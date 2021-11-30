Australia economy took a spill in Q3 as lockdowns bit

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australia's economy slammed into reverse last quarter as the Delta outbreak put half the population under lockdown, though a speedy recovery is already underway as world-beating vaccination rates set Sydney and Melbourne free.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed gross domestic product (GDP) fell a steep 1.9% in the third quarter, but still managed to beat market forecasts of a 2.7% dive.

Annual growth slowed to 3.9%, from 9.6% in the second quarter, but again beat expectations of 3.0%.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

