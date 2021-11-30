Australia economy took a spill in Q3 as lockdowns bit

Contributor
Wayne Cole Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's economy slammed into reverse last quarter as the Delta outbreak put half the population under lockdown, though a speedy recovery is already underway as world-beating vaccination rates set Sydney and Melbourne free.

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australia's economy slammed into reverse last quarter as the Delta outbreak put half the population under lockdown, though a speedy recovery is already underway as world-beating vaccination rates set Sydney and Melbourne free.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed gross domestic product (GDP) fell a steep 1.9% in the third quarter, but still managed to beat market forecasts of a 2.7% dive.

Annual growth slowed to 3.9%, from 9.6% in the second quarter, but again beat expectations of 3.0%.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters