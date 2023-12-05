News & Insights

Australia economy slows to a crawl in Q3 as consumers cut back

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

December 05, 2023 — 07:41 pm EST

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia's economy barely grew in the third quarter as households cut back on spending and exports flagged, leaving government and business investment as the only bright spots in a sign that high rates were working to cool demand.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.2% in the September quarter, short of forecasts of 0.4% and the slowest growth in a year.

Annual growth was actually firmer than expected at 2.1%, though only because past GDP was revised higher.

