Australia economy slows to a crawl in Q3 as consumers cut back

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia's economy barely grew in the third quarter as households cut back on spending and exports flagged, leaving government and business investment as the only bright spots in a sign that high rates were working to cool demand.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.2% in the September quarter, short of forecasts of 0.4% and the slowest growth in a year.

Annual growth was actually firmer than expected at 2.1%, though only because past GDP was revised higher.

