Australia economy slows in Q4 as headwinds mount

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

February 28, 2023 — 07:40 pm EST

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, March 1 (Reuters) - Australia's economy grew at the weakest pace in a year last quarter as strength in trade was offset by rising interest rates and high inflation, and all the signs are a further slowdown lies ahead.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.5% in the December quarter, down from 0.7% in the previous quarter and under forecasts of 0.8%.

Annual growth was still solid at 2.7%, while the report contained plenty of evidence of cost and price pressures that underline the case for yet further increases in interest rates in the struggle against inflation.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.