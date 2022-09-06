Australia economy buoyed by consumer spending, exports in Q2

Australia's economy picked up speed in the June quarter as consumers kept spending and energy exports boomed, offering hope activity can weather sharply higher interest rates and cost-of-living pressures.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.9% in the second quarter, in line with forecasts and up on the first quarter's 0.7% rise.

Annual growth accelerated to 3.6%, from 3.4% the previous quarter, as the lowest unemployment rate in almost five decades underpinned household incomes and spending.

