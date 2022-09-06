Australia economy buoyed by consumer spending, exports in Q2

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australia's economy picked up speed in the June quarter as consumers kept spending and energy exports boomed, offering hope activity can weather sharply higher interest rates and cost-of-living pressures.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.9% in the second quarter, in line with forecasts and up on the first quarter's 0.7% rise.

Annual growth accelerated to 3.6%, from 3.4% the previous quarter, as the lowest unemployment rate in almost five decades underpinned household incomes and spending.

