Australia economic downturn will be less severe than initially feared - RBA

Better-than-feared health outcomes from the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia suggest the economic downturn will likely not be as severe as earlier thought, the central bank chief said on Thursday.

Australia has so far been successful in curbing the spread of the coronavirus with total cases slightly above 7,100 and 103 deaths, helping it reopen its economy earlier than expected.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe also said a mid-March stimulus package, including an unlimited quantitative easing programme, to cushion the blow to the economy was working "as expected."

