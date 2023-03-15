Australia dollar under stress, bonds surge as market bets on rate cuts

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, March 16 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were on the defensive on Thursday as fears for the global banking system sent investors scurrying out of riskier assets, though the rush to safety also gave a big boost to local bonds.

Swiss regulators on Wednesday had to pledge liquidity support to Credit Suisse CSGN.S after the flagship Swiss lender's shares tumbled as much as 30% on Wednesday.

Such was the turmoil in markets that investors priced out any more interest rate rises by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), implying an abrupt end to 10 months of hikes.

Swaps and futures 0#YIB: even implied around a 7% chance the RBA would cut its 3.60% cash rate by 25 basis points at the next policy meeting in April. Rates were seen falling to 3.35% by August, a radical change from a month ago when investors had expected them to peak at 4.10%.

That saw Australian three-year bond yields AU3YT=RR down to the lowest since August at 2.855%, having fallen a staggering 57 basis points in just four sessions.

The flight from risk saw the Aussie slip to $0.6620 AUD=D3, having fallen 0.9% overnight. Support lies at $0.6565 with resistance around $0.6716.

The kiwi lapsed to $0.6167 NZD=D3, having taken an extra hit from data showing the New Zealand economy contracted by a surprisingly sharp 0.6% in the December quarter.

The grim result only reinforced the market move to pricing in fewer rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).

Swaps now implied a quarter-point hike in April was a 50-50 chance, compared to a dead certainty a week ago. The peak for rates was seen at 5.10%, well short of the RBNZ's own projection of 5.50%. 0#RBNZWATCH

"We continue to expect a 25 bp hike at the April RBNZ meeting to a terminal rate of 5% as our base case, although we acknowledge the great uncertainty around this outlook in light of recent volatility in global financial markets and the banking system," Andrew Boak, an economist at Goldman Sachs.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.