Australia dollar hesitates, market divided on size of RBA hike
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, June 6 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were marking time on Monday, with investors split on whether Australia's central bank will hike interest rates by a "usual" quarter point this week or opt for something more dramatic.
The Aussie steadied at $0.7203
The kiwi was likewise back at $0.6500
For the Aussie, much depends on whether the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) chooses to raise the 0.35% cash rate by 25 basis points or more at its policy meeting on Tuesday.
Of the 35 analysts polled by Reuters, 22 looked for a quarter point move, while 11 tipped 40 basis points, one went for 50 basis points and one for no hike at all. [AU/INT]
Of the four major local banks, ANZ and Westpac favour 40 basis points, while CBA and NAB see 25 basis points.
Markets are taking an each-way bet with around 31 basis
points of tightening priced in, but still have rates climbing
all the way to 2.75% by year-end.
The RBA has not lifted rates by more than 25 basis points since 2000, but the Board did consider 40 basis points in May so it would not be a complete surprise.
"By returning the cash rate to 0.75%, the RBA would be completing an unwind of the emergency rate cuts it delivered in 2020," said Andrew Ticehurst, an economist at Nomura. "This would fit with a narrative that the emergency has passed, and might be a relatively easy message to convey."
"We have a positive view on the AUD based on our assessment of domestic fundamentals – strong local growth momentum, an RBA set to become more hawkish, consistent trade and current account surpluses and elevated bulk commodity prices."
The bond market has also priced for a more hawkish RBA with
three-year yields
The jump in yields has given the Aussie a leg up on the
Japanese yen where 10-year yields are being held near zero, with
the Aussie surging 3.6% last week to as high as 94.56
