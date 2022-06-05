Australia dollar hesitates, market divided on size of RBA hike

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, June 6 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were marking time on Monday, with investors split on whether Australia's central bank will hike interest rates by a "usual" quarter point this week or opt for something more dramatic.

The Aussie steadied at $0.7203 , having been as high as $0.7282 on Friday before an upbeat U.S. jobs report boosted the U.S. dollar. Major resistance lies at the 200-day moving average of $0.7259, with support around $0.7187 and $0.7140.

The kiwi was likewise back at $0.6500 , having got as far as $0.6576 on Friday. Resistance stands at $0.6567 and support at $0.6460.

For the Aussie, much depends on whether the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) chooses to raise the 0.35% cash rate by 25 basis points or more at its policy meeting on Tuesday.

Of the 35 analysts polled by Reuters, 22 looked for a quarter point move, while 11 tipped 40 basis points, one went for 50 basis points and one for no hike at all. [AU/INT]

Of the four major local banks, ANZ and Westpac favour 40 basis points, while CBA and NAB see 25 basis points.

Markets are taking an each-way bet with around 31 basis points of tightening priced in, but still have rates climbing all the way to 2.75% by year-end.

The RBA has not lifted rates by more than 25 basis points since 2000, but the Board did consider 40 basis points in May so it would not be a complete surprise.

"By returning the cash rate to 0.75%, the RBA would be completing an unwind of the emergency rate cuts it delivered in 2020," said Andrew Ticehurst, an economist at Nomura. "This would fit with a narrative that the emergency has passed, and might be a relatively easy message to convey."

"We have a positive view on the AUD based on our assessment of domestic fundamentals – strong local growth momentum, an RBA set to become more hawkish, consistent trade and current account surpluses and elevated bulk commodity prices."

The bond market has also priced for a more hawkish RBA with three-year yields up at 3.11%, having climbed 23 basis points last week.

