Australia dlr ticks up as strong jobs data lifts yields

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar crept higher on Thursday following solid jobs data that far exceeded market expectations, strengthening the case for further rate hikes and sending short-term bond yields surging.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed net employment surged 88,400 in June from May, with the jobless rate sliding to a near 50-year low of 3.5%.

Worries abut global recession limited the Aussie's gains to $0.6777 AUD=D3, though that was up from an early low of $0.6730.

Three-year bond futures YTTc1 dived 15 ticks as the market priced in more rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), following last week's rise to 1.35%.

Futures 0#YIB: now imply rates could end the year around 3.37%, compared to 3.0% early this week. 0#RBAWATCH

"The labour market is now tighter than the RBA expected at any point in 2022, which presents upside risk to their wage and inflation forecasts," said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for BIS Oxford Economics.

"In light of today's strong data, we expect the RBA will raise rates by 50 basis points at the August meeting."

Markets have already fully priced in 50 basis points and could flirt with the chance of 75 basis points following a super-sized move from the Bank of Canada overnight and a surprise tightening by Singapore's central bank.

However, the Aussie faced limited upside amid the darkening global outlook following red-hot U.S. inflation data that sparked speculation the Federal Reserve might be forced to hike by a full percentage point this month.

That led markets to price in more risk of recession, with the benchmark U.S. Treasury yield curve posting its largest inversion since November 2000 at 24.40 basis points. US2US10=TWEB

"The bigger, twisted, worry is not that inflation will overwhelm a hapless Fed, but that the Fed will be 'too successful' in its demand-destruction route to taming inflation," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank.

That in turn kept pressure on commodity prices, a drag for Australia which is a major exporter of resources.

Similarly, that kept the kiwi NZD=D3 pinned around $0.6114 and just a sliver above Wednesday's two-year low of $0.6081.

The currency has gotten little support from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's 50 bps rate hike a day earlier, even though it sent two-year swap rates NZDSM3NB2Y= up 18 basis points to 4.02%.

(Reporting by Rae Wee and Wayne Cole; editing by Stephen Coates)

