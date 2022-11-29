Australia dismisses customer fees lawsuit against lender CBA

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Australian Federal Court has dismissed proceedings initiated by the country's securities regulator against top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX over alleged incorrect charging of monthly fees to customers, the regulator said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.