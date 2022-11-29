Australia dismisses customer fees lawsuit against lender CBA

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

November 29, 2022 — 12:30 am EST

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Australian Federal Court has dismissed proceedings initiated by the country's securities regulator against top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX over alleged incorrect charging of monthly fees to customers, the regulator said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.