Australia Dec retail sales record biggest drop since Aug 2020

Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

January 30, 2023 — 07:41 pm EST

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales fell the most in more than two years in December, as rising prices and higher interest rates finally had an impact on spending, a surprisingly soft result that suggests tighter policy is working as intended.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Tuesday showed retail sales fell 3.9% in December from November - the largest drop since August 2020 - to a A$34.5 billion.

That missed the median forecast of a drop of 0.3% by a large margin, and November's result, driven by Black Friday sales, was revised up to a rise of 1.7% from an originally reported gain of 1.4%.

