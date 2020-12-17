Australia cuts Treasury bond supply on rebounding economy

MELBOURNE, December 18 (IFR) - The Australian Office of Financial Management has cut its planned Treasury Bond issuance programme for 2020/21 by A$10bn (US$7.6bn) to A$230bn, around two-thirds (A$153.5bn) of which has already been completed, thanks to the country’s faster-than-expected economic recovery.

The government’s updated economic and budget forecasts released on Thursday include an upward revision to its 2021 GDP forecast, to 4.5% from 4.25%, while this year’s Covid-19 related contraction is now expected to be just 2.5%, following a 3.3% GDP bounce in Q3.

“Australia’s economic and health outcomes continue to compare favourably to other countries and the Australian economy is forecast to outperform all major advanced economies in 2020,” the government said.

The underlying cash deficit forecast for 2020/1 has been reduced to 9.9% of GDP from 11.0% in the October budget and is projected to drop to 5.3% in 2021/22.

Capital Economics believes a sub 5% shortfall may even be on the cards for 2021/22 due to buoyant iron ore tax receipts and the rapidly improving labour market.

Planned Treasury Indexed Bond issuance remains at A$2bn–$2.5bn, with A$1.25bn already sold, while guidance on weekly tender volumes and plans for new Treasury Bond lines will be provided on January 15 2021.

The AOFM has encountered no indigestion problems thus far, having attracted huge order books for seven jumbo syndicated nominal Treasury bond sales this calendar year.

These have raised a combined A$116bn, including the record-smashing A$25bn issue of new 0.5% September 21 2026s.

