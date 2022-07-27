Australia cuts growth outlook, budget deficit still shrinks

SYDNEY, July 28 (Reuters) - Australia's recently-elected Labor government took a scalpel to economic growth forecasts on Thursday, warning soaring inflation and higher interest rates represented a once-in-a-decade challenge.

Speaking before parliament, Treasurer Jim Chalmers cut forecasted economic growth by half a percentage point for this fiscal year and next, He also predicted inflation would now peak at 7.35% rather than the 4.25% forecasted by the previous government back in March.

The budget deficit, however, would be far lower than forecast thanks to sky-high prices for many of Australia's major commodity exports and a surprisingly sharp drop in unemployment to a 48-year trough of 3.5%.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

